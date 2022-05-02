Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,033,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,879,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

