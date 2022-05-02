SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HYSR traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

About SunHydrogen (Get Rating)

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.