SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HYSR traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About SunHydrogen (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunHydrogen (HYSR)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.