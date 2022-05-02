Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,827 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $29,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $36.05. 826,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

