Summit Partners L P Buys New Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,034,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,266,000. Solo Brands comprises about 22.0% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Partners L P owned 45.48% of Solo Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of DTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

