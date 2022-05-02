Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 300509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,407,000 after buying an additional 588,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

