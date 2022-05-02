Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $280.00. The stock traded as low as $235.27 and last traded at $235.27, with a volume of 43829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.26.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day moving average of $260.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

