StormX Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $136.62 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00102294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028697 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

