STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.31

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 8205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

