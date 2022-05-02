StockNews.com Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.