StockNews.com Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

