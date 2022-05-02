StockNews.com Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

