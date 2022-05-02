StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Advaxis by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

