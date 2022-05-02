StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
