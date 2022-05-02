Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $160,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 740,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.