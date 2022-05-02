Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $1.36 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 323,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 150,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.96. 35,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

