Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 581,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,606. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

