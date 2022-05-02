Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

