Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $839,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

ROK traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.96. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

