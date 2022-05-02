Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

Shares of SAM traded up $17.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.53 and a 12-month high of $1,231.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

