Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $7.12 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.09. 1,458,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,769,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.14. The company has a market cap of $559.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

