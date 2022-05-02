Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $239,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 276,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.76. 483,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

