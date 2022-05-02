Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $210,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,491. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.