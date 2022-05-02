Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 7,846 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $74.95. 894,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,070,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

