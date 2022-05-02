Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 3,354 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded down $12.05 on Monday, hitting $359.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.74 and its 200 day moving average is $359.53. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

