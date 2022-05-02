Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. 3M makes up about 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

