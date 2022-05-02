Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

