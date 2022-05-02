Status (SNT) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $188.44 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

