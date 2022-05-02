StarterCoin (STAC) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $33,947.30 and approximately $50.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

STAC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

