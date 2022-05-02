Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,671 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,588. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

