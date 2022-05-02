STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 818,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.59. 2,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,595. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

