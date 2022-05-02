Stacks Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Stacks has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $12.45 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,742,480 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

