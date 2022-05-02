Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 1,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

