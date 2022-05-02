Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($50.73) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,593 ($45.79).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,950 ($37.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,666.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,267.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($30.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($53.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($32.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($129,747.64). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($31.80) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($47,699.46). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

