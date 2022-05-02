Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002007 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00153076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00327703 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.