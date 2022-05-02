SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $450.49

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $450.49 and last traded at $450.61, with a volume of 208356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

