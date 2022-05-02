SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 596,195 shares.The stock last traded at $124.19 and had previously closed at $124.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

