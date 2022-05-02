SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.64

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 224784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

