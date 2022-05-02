SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,682. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

