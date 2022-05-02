SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.93

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
