SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.93

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,073 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 95,734 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

