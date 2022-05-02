SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.59

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 2117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

