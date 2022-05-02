SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $110.73 million and $4.11 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

