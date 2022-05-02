Sologenic (SOLO) Hits Market Cap of $175.27 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $175.27 million and $784,606.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.41 or 0.07225960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

