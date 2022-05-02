Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

