Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14.
Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)
