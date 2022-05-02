Societe Generale Lowers Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target to €19.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

