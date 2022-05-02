SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $120,799.06 and $25,060.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

