Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 1,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,711,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,273,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

