Sizzle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Sizzle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sizzle Acquisition had issued 13,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZZLU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

