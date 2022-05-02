SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $192,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $141.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $139.54 and a one year high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

