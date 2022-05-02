SiriusPoint (SPNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after buying an additional 423,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

