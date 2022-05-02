SiriusPoint (SPNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.
Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.12.
SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
