Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 1,376,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 106.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 533.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 307,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 13.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,077,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

