Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 76465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.