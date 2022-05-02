Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 76465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.