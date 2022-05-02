Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Grows By 82.0%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.01 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

